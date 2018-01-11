17 Unique Subscription Boxes for Men (That Aren’t Dollar Shave Club)

Subscription boxes are an awesome way to try out new gadgets, put your essentials on autopilot, or simply avoid shopping at a brick and mortar.

So whether you’re a sophisticated scholar, rugged outdoorsman, comic geek, or all 3, we’ve put together a list of 17 guy-approved subscription boxes sure to impress month after month.

Price: Starts at $32.95/mo

What You’ll Get: This outdoor gear box includes best-in-class survival products to enhance your adventure experience. Each box includes 3-5 unique, high-quality items valued at up to $50. You’ll never receive junk, trinkets, or sample sizes.

Shipping Details: Ships to select countries from the U.S. on the 25th of each month.

Price: Starts at $16/mo

What You’ll Get: This monthly men’s subscription box will equip your man with EDC, self-improvement, lifestyle, and grooming items. He’ll also get a book that is a must-have in every man’s library.

Shipping: Ships worldwide from United States

Price: Starts at $15/mo

What You’ll Get: Choose between 3 tiers of jerky excellence and begin your journey towards meat domination. Stick in a Box sends you only the best Jerky from small batch distributors around the world. Spoiler alert: you’ll want more.

Shipping Details: Ships worldwide from the United States.

Price: Starts at $28/mo.

What You’ll Get: Each month’s box includes men’s fashion and lifestyle accessories custom curated by style experts around a core theme. Every box contains 5-6 handpicked, high quality items, like ties, pocket squares, tie clips, grooming products, and more.

Shipping: Ships worldwide from the United States

Price: Starts at $37.50/mo

What You’ll Get: Each kit comes with original recipes and ingredients for 4 servings of cocktails, allowing him to try a wide array of spirits without breaking the bank on full-sized bottles.

Shipping: Only ships within United States

Price: Starts at $15/mo

What You’ll Get: Simple. Subtle. Sophisticated. Gift your gent socks as refined as his taste with a subscription to Southern Scholar, a monthly gift box delivering dress socks for the modern and veteran gentleman alike.

Shipping: Ships to select countries from United States

Price: Starts at $32.95/mo.

What You’ll Get: This monthly BBQ box guarantees the best in grilling and BBQ goods from all over the country. Items include rubs, spices, sauces, woodchips, grilling accessories, and more. Grill Masters Club researches, taste-tests, and vets every supplier they work with.

Shipping Details: Ships worldwide from U.S. during the first week of the month.

Price: Starts at $29.99/bi-monthly

What You’ll Get: All the fun of an escape room delivered to your home! Each box (delivered every other month) includes all the clues, sleuthing tools, riddles, and more needed to solve the mystery.

Shipping Details: Ships worldwide from the United States.

Price: Starts at $19/mo

What You’ll Get: Fisherman in your life? Get him hooked up with Postfly, the original monthly fly box. Postfly delivers premium flies, tying kits, gear, and a smartbass fishing bumper sticker to your door each month.

Shipping: Ships worldwide from United States

Price: Starts at $39.95/mo

What You’ll Get: Southern Cigar Co. is a premium cigar subscription box that delivers 4 new cigars every month. Each box also includes an informational card about the cigars included. Bonus, you’ll receive a free torch lighter and cutter in your first box!

Shipping: Ships to select countries from the U.S. between the 22nd-23rd of each month.

Price: Starts at $29/mo

What You’ll Get: The times, they are a’changing. So is his style. Keep up with Wrist Society, the subscription box that delivers a new watch each month. Each surprise style evokes class, luxury and fashion.

Shipping: Ships worldwide from United States except for select countries

Price: Starts at $9/mo

What You’ll Get: Each box includes four 40 gram pouches of hand-selected loose leaf tea, enough for 4 to 5 cups. Choose from the Classic Tea Box or the Decaf Tea Box and get 1 black tea, 1 green tea, 1 herbal tea, and a seasonal flavor.

Shipping Details: Ships worldwide from the U.S. on the first business day of the month.

Price: Starts at $34.99/mo

What You’ll Get: Each box includes up to 8 supplement samples, premium fitness apparel, a protein bar and an endurance or recovery snack, high-protein meal plans, and more. Bonus points? Get a free shaker bottle with the first order: no pain, but so much gain.

Shipping Details: Only ships within United States

Price: $35.00/mo

What You’ll Get: No guy should set off on his mountain quest without the essential snacks, gear, and paraphernalia. Let his hiking adventure be accompanied by 2-3 items of gear and 3-6 healthy, protein-packed, convenient snacks from trail bars and mixes to dehydrated meals.

Shipping: Ships to Canada & United States from United States

Price: Starts at $18/mo.

What You’ll Get: Each month Brothers Coffee Club sends its subscribers fresh, ethically-sourced, sustainable, and globally-responsible coffee. Simply choose between one, two, or three 12oz bags a month and your roast preference (light, dark, or both) and they’ll send coffee from a new roaster each month.

Shipping Details: Ships worldwide from U.S. during the first week of the month.

Price: Starts at $13.95/mo

What You’ll Get: Treats delivers a monthly subscription box with snacks from around the world, with a different country theme each month. Choose from the Standard plan for 5+ international snacks or the Premium plan for 10+ international snacks.

Shipping Details: Ships worldwide from the U.S.; you’re first box ships within 4 business days after you order and then on the 8th of every month.

Price: Starts at $19.99/mo.

What You’ll Get: Each month Basic MAN delivers the essentials: a new t-shirt, pair of boxer-briefs, and a pair of socks. All items are made from high-quality fabrics like modal and jersey blended cotton

Shipping Details: Ships worldwide from U.S. around the 5th of each month.

Still hunting for his perfect present?

Check out our full collection of subscription boxes for men.

Related Posts:

10 of the Best Subscription Boxes for Outdoor Adventurers

The 18 Best Subscription Boxes for Dad

Don’t be Dull: 5 Knife Subscription Boxes You Need

Related Categories:

Grooming Subscription Boxes

Men’s Clothing Subscription Boxes

Men’s Accessories Subscription Boxes