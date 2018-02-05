12 Unique Subscription Boxes for Men (That Aren’t Dollar Shave Club)

Subscription boxes are an awesome way to try out new gadgets, put your essentials on autopilot, or simply avoid shopping at a brick and mortar store.

So whether you’re a sophisticated scholar, rugged outdoorsman, comic geek, or all 3, we’ve put together a list of 12 guy-approved subscription boxes sure to impress the men in your life month after month.

Price: $35.00/mo

What You’ll Get: No guy should set off on his mountain quest without the essential snacks, gear, and paraphernalia. Let his hiking adventure be accompanied by 2-3 items of gear and 3-6 healthy, protein-packed, convenient snacks from trail bars and mixes to dehydrated meals.

Shipping: Ships to Canada & United States from United States

Price: Starts at $16/mo

What You’ll Get: This monthly men’s subscription box will equip your man with EDC, self-improvement, lifestyle, and grooming items. He’ll also get a book that is a must-have in every man’s library.

Shipping: Ships worldwide from United States

Price: $30/mo

What You’ll Get: Join the society of seekers to get a thrilling chase delivered to your door every single month. If you’re into mysteries, puzzles, or escape rooms, this is the box for you. With every mystery themed around a different city or culture, you’re sure to be a global sleuth in no time.

Shipping: Ships worldwide from United States

Price: Starts at $15/mo

What You’ll Get: Simple. Subtle. Sophisticated. Gift your gent socks as refined as his taste with a subscription to Southern Scholar, a monthly gift box delivering dress socks for the modern and veteran gentleman alike.

Shipping: Ships to select countries from United States

Price: Starts at $19.99/mo

What You’ll Get: Choose from 10 unique genres and time periods to start growing your vinyl record collection. Each month you’ll receive 6 records with a no-skip guarantee and free shipping. What are you waiting for? Get spinning!

Shipping: Ships to select countries from United States

Price: Starts at $15/mo

What You’ll Get: Choose between 3 tiers of jerky excellence and begin your journey towards meat domination. Stick in a Box sends you only the best Jerky from small batch distributors around the world. Spoiler alert: you’ll want more.

Shipping Details: Ships worldwide from the United States.

Price: Starts at $29/mo

What You’ll Get: The times, they are a’changing. So is his style. Keep up with Wrist Society, the subscription box that delivers a new watch each month. Each surprise style evokes class, luxury and fashion.

Shipping: Ships worldwide from United States except for select countries

Price: Starts at $29.99/bi-monthly

What You’ll Get: All the fun of an escape room delivered to your home! Each box (delivered every other month) includes all the clues, sleuthing tools, riddles, and more needed to solve the mystery.

Shipping Details: Ships worldwide from the United States.

Price: Starts at $39.95/mo

What You’ll Get: Southern Cigar Co. is a premium cigar subscription box that delivers 4 new cigars every month. Each box also includes an informational card about the cigars included. Bonus, you’ll receive a free torch lighter and cutter in your first box!

Shipping: Ships to select countries from the U.S. between the 22nd-23rd of each month.

Price: Starts at $9/mo

What You’ll Get: Each box includes four 40 gram pouches of hand-selected loose leaf tea, enough for 4 to 5 cups. Choose from the Classic Tea Box or the Decaf Tea Box and get 1 black tea, 1 green tea, 1 herbal tea, and a seasonal flavor.

Shipping Details: Ships worldwide from the U.S. on the first business day of the month.

Price: $34.99/mo

What You’ll Get: Each month score 3-5 classic video games delivered straight to your door. Every game is cleaned and ready to play upon on arrival, so get ready to start growing your retro game collection!

Shipping Details: Boxes ship on the 22nd of each month to select countries from the U.S.

Price: Starts at $34.99/mo

What You’ll Get: Each box includes up to 8 supplement samples, premium fitness apparel, a protein bar and an endurance or recovery snack, high-protein meal plans, and more. Bonus points? Get a free shaker bottle with the first order: no pain, but so much gain.

Shipping Details: Only ships within United States

Still hunting for the perfect box?

Check out our full collection of subscription boxes for men.

