11 Subscription Boxes to Put Your Day on Autopilot

Looking for the best tools to streamline your daily routine?

From dapper clothing to protein-packed snacks and quality grooming supplies, we’ve rounded up 11 men’s subscription boxes to cover the essentials for every part of your day.

So get ready – morning, noon, or night, these boxes have what you need without the hassle of shopping for yourself. Let’s dive in!

Morning

Price: $36/mo

What You’ll Get: FreshCleanTees makes sure you’re never scrambling to find a clean tee. Start your day off with 3 soft shirts in the style of your choice. You can have them delivered every month, 2 months, or 3 months.

Shipping: Ships within the U.S. within 3 days of ordering

Price: Starts at $9.00/mo

What You’ll Get: You can go for a no-frills monthly delivery of just fresh blades and 1 grooming product or spring for the whole gamut of 4-6 razors, lotions, accessories, soaps, and more.

Shipping: Ships worldwide in the beginning of every month

Price: $15.00/mo

What You’ll Get: If you need to dress to impress at your office while showing off your personality, dress socks are the way to go. Southern Scholar sends you their high-quality dress socks

Shipping: Ships to select countries within days of ordering

During Work

Price: $18.00/mo

What You’ll Get: You can feel good about your daily caffeine boost by knowing the story behind your roast and that a portion of proceeds go to charity. Brothers Coffee delivers you a 12oz bag of ethically-sourced light or dark roast. You can receive 1, 2, or 3 bags.

Shipping: Ships worldwide in the first week of every month

Price: Starts at $25.00/mo

What You’ll Get: This box is perfect for a man who knows his tea. Choose from the All Black, Herbal, or Original box where you receive 30-50 cups worth of tea every month, every 2 months, or every 3 months. The teas are from all around the world.

Shipping: Ships worldwide in the first week of the month

Price: Starts at $34.95/mo

What You’ll Get: Superfoods can keep you energized and prepared for anything during a hectic work day. Rosehive includes a drink, superfood powder, a recipe, a cooking ingredient, and a delicious snack. All vegan, all the time.

Shipping: Ships to the U.S. and Canada on the 15th of every month

Dinner & Drinks

Price: $35.00/mo

What You’ll Get: Dinner is when you want to kick back with a warm curry, noodle soup, or spiced meat. International Meal Kits lets you choose the meal from their featured country of the month, delivers you all the ingredients and a recipe, and insure that it won’t take longer than 40 minutes before you can chow down.

Shipping: Ships within the U.S. on the 1st of every month

Price: $37.50/mo

What You’ll Get: Mixology is a useful party trick as well as an art form. SaloonBox sets you up with the alcohol and recipes to make at least 4 unique, seasonal cocktails.

Shipping: Ships within the U.S.

Evening Wind Down

Price: Starts at $16.00/mo

What You’ll Get: What better way to wind-down than with a good book? Culture Carton picks 1 book that’s sure to enrich your mind. If you choose a lifestyle subscription, you can also receive items such as grooming products, clothes, food, and accessories.

Shipping: Ships worldwide between the 14-17th of every month

Price: $30.00/mo

What You’ll Get: Spend your night getting wrapped up in a mystery full of ciphers, messages, exciting plot lines, and puzzles from a different city and culture every month. This one’s perfect to do with your partner or family, too.

Shipping: Ships within the U.S. on the 22nd of every month

Price: $19.99/mo

What You’ll Get: Why not do your nighttime routine while listening to some classic tunes on vinyl? Original Vinyl Records includes 6 records from the music genre of your choosing. All vinyl is purely original, no re-issues.

Shipping: Ships within the U.S. on the 1st or 2nd of every month

Need more boxes?

Check out all of our subscription boxes for men!

Related Posts:

17 Unique Subscription Boxes for Men

The 21 Best Subscription Boxes You’ll See All Year

Our Top 8 Favorite Snack Subscription Boxes

Related Categories:

Subscription Boxes for Men

Men’s Clothing Subscription Boxes

Video Games & Gaming Subscription Boxes