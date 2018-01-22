Box Insider Blog

11 Subscription Boxes to Put Your Day on Autopilot

Posted by Madhu Singh

Looking for the best tools to streamline your daily routine?

From dapper clothing to protein-packed snacks and quality grooming supplies, we’ve rounded up 11 men’s subscription boxes to cover the essentials for every part of your day.

So get ready – morning, noon, or night, these boxes have what you need without the hassle of shopping for yourself. Let’s dive in!

Morning

 

1. FreshCleanTees

freshcleantees

Price: $36/mo

What You’ll Get: FreshCleanTees makes sure you’re never scrambling to find a clean tee. Start your day off with 3 soft shirts in the style of your choice. You can have them delivered every month, 2 months, or 3 months.

Shipping: Ships within the U.S. within 3 days of ordering

Learn More Here

 

2. The Shave Room

shave room

Price: Starts at $9.00/mo

What You’ll Get: You can go for a no-frills monthly delivery of just fresh blades and 1 grooming product or spring for the whole gamut of 4-6 razors, lotions, accessories, soaps, and more.

Shipping: Ships worldwide in the beginning of every month

Learn More Here

 

3. Southern Scholar Socks

Southern Scholar Socks

Price: $15.00/mo

What You’ll Get: If you need to dress to impress at your office while showing off your personality, dress socks are the way to go. Southern Scholar sends you their high-quality dress socks

Shipping: Ships to select countries within days of ordering

Learn More Here

 

During Work

 

1. Brothers Coffee Company

Brothers Coffee Subscription Box

Price: $18.00/mo

What You’ll Get: You can feel good about your daily caffeine boost by knowing the story behind your roast and that a portion of proceeds go to charity. Brothers Coffee delivers you a 12oz bag of ethically-sourced light or dark roast. You can receive 1, 2, or 3 bags.

Shipping: Ships worldwide in the first week of every month

Learn More Here

 

2. Tea Runners

Tea Runners

Price: Starts at $25.00/mo

What You’ll Get: This box is perfect for a man who knows his tea. Choose from the All Black, Herbal, or Original box where you receive 30-50 cups worth of tea every month, every 2 months, or every 3 months. The teas are from all around the world.

Shipping: Ships worldwide in the first week of the month

Learn More Here

 

3. Rosehive Superfoods Box

Rosehive Superfoods Box

Price: Starts at $34.95/mo

What You’ll Get: Superfoods can keep you energized and prepared for anything during a hectic work day. Rosehive includes a drink, superfood powder, a recipe, a cooking ingredient, and a delicious snack. All vegan, all the time.

Shipping: Ships to the U.S. and Canada on the 15th of every month

Learn More Here

 

Dinner & Drinks

 

1. Takeout Kit

Takeout Kit

Price: $35.00/mo

What You’ll Get: Dinner is when you want to kick back with a warm curry, noodle soup, or spiced meat. International Meal Kits lets you choose the meal from their featured country of the month, delivers you all the ingredients and a recipe, and insure that it won’t take longer than 40 minutes before you can chow down.

Shipping: Ships within the U.S. on the 1st of every month

Learn More Here

 

2. SaloonBox DIY Cocktail Kit

SaloonBox DIY Cocktail Kit Subscription Box

Price: $37.50/mo

What You’ll Get: Mixology is a useful party trick as well as an art form. SaloonBox sets you up with the alcohol and recipes to make at least 4 unique, seasonal cocktails.

Shipping: Ships within the U.S.

Learn More Here

 

Evening Wind Down

 

1. Culture Carton

culture carton

Price: Starts at $16.00/mo

What You’ll Get: What better way to wind-down than with a good book? Culture Carton picks 1 book that’s sure to enrich your mind. If you choose a lifestyle subscription, you can also receive items such as grooming products, clothes, food, and accessories.

Shipping: Ships worldwide between the 14-17th of every month

Learn More Here

 

2. Finders Seekers

Finders Seekers Subscription Box

Price: $30.00/mo

What You’ll Get: Spend your night getting wrapped up in a mystery full of ciphers, messages, exciting plot lines, and puzzles from a different city and culture every month. This one’s perfect to do with your partner or family, too.

Shipping: Ships within the U.S. on the 22nd of every month

Learn More Here

 

3. Original Vinyl Records

original vinyl records

Price: $19.99/mo

What You’ll Get: Why not do your nighttime routine while listening to some classic tunes on vinyl? Original Vinyl Records includes 6 records from the music genre of your choosing. All vinyl is purely original, no re-issues.

Shipping: Ships within the U.S. on the 1st or 2nd of every month

Learn More Here

 

Need more boxes?

Check out all of our subscription boxes for men!

 

Related Posts:
17 Unique Subscription Boxes for Men
The 21 Best Subscription Boxes You’ll See All Year
Our Top 8 Favorite Snack Subscription Boxes

Related Categories:
Subscription Boxes for Men
Men’s Clothing Subscription Boxes
Video Games & Gaming Subscription Boxes